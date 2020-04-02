Always wanted to learn how to cook? Well, now that you're homebound, you certainly have plenty of time to take a crack at it.
Astoria's own chef Chris Holen of the Baked Alaska Restaurant is well up to the task of teaching you with his "Cooking at home during a global pandemic" video series on his "Chef Outta Water" Facebook page at fb.me/chefouttawater (click on "Videos"), or on YouTube at bit.ly/YTchefoutta
"Chef Outta Water is a social enterprise whose primary goal is to bring the world a little bit closer through food," Holen explained. "Generally, we travel the globe to work with and learn from other chefs, allowing us to take this new knowledge home to share with our fellow chefs, our staff, and you, the guests in our restaurants."
Now, due to the coronavirus, Baked Alaska is closed, and travel is off the menu. So, "… our plan is to offer simple cooking techniques and ideas to not only put food on your family table, but learn a few tricks of the trade," he said.
"We'll start with some basic knife skills, cooking rice, fresh vegetables, and how to properly prepare beans and dried products. We'll explore bread baking, soup making and how to utilize all the random things that are sitting around in your cupboard or your refrigerator at home.
"… We think that perhaps this idea will be a bit of a silver lining to an otherwise awful situation." So throw on an apron and get cooking already.
