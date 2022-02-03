In November 1849, with owner Capt. William Gray at the helm, the Silvie (or Sylvie or Sylvia) de Grasse sailed down the Columbia River with a cargo of lumber bound for San Francisco, and anchored off Astoria to await a pilot. Once the pilot came aboard, the ship weighed anchor, but a bit prematurely, as the crew had not yet dropped the canvas.
In no time, the ship drifted right into a ledge off Tongue Point and got stuck. Normally, a change of tide would make refloating possible, but Gray had so overloaded his ship, that when she shifted, she wedged herself in even tighter, and was permanently stuck. Everything possible was removed, but what happened to one item that was salvaged, a medicine chest, is still a mystery. What happened to it?
Well, The Daily Morning Astorian of Feb. 3, 1900, may have the answer: "It will be remembered that the vessel was an old New York packet, built of live oak and locust. Considerable historic interest is attached to her, from the fact that she was the vessel which brought to the U.S. the first news of the French Revolution.
"Yesterday's Oregonian says that through the kindness of Dr. O. B. Estes of Astoria, the Oregon Historical Society has become the custodian of the medicine chest of the old ship Silvie de Grasse, which he has owned for a number of years.
"… When (the ship was) dismantled, the chest became the property of James A. Welch (1816–1876), a pioneer of 1844, who built the first frame house in Astoria, and whose wife, Nancy Dickerson Welch (1818-1896), was the first American woman to become a resident of the place.
"When Welch died his son, John W. Welch (1846–1925) fell heir to it, and he gave It to Dr. Estes. The chest is 18 inches long by 12 inches in width and depth, and is made of rosewood."
The Ear has reached out to the Oregon Historical Society to see if they do, indeed, have the missing medicine chest. Stay tuned.