Thanks to Astorian reporter Gary Henley, the Ear learned about a talented photographer from Astoria whose works are still remembered and revered.
Of Swiss ancestry, Consuelo Delesseps Kanaga (pictured in a photo by Alma Lavenson) was born in Astoria in 1894, to Amos Ream Kanaga, an Astoria district attorney, and Mathilda Carolina Hartwig.
The family moved to California in 1911, and Kanaga began working as a writer and photographer for the San Francisco Journal in 1915. Photographer Dorothea Lange noted that Kanaga was the first female newspaper photographer she'd ever met.
Kanaga moved to New York in 1922 to work for the New York American newspaper as a photojournalist. There she met another famed American photographer, Alfred Stieglitz, who trained her to have a more artistic approach to photography.
After traveling extensively, she settled in San Francisco where, in 1931, she employed Eluard Luchell McDaniels, who was Black, as a handyman and chauffeur. As she photographed him, and got to know him, she became interested in the fight against racism, and devoted much of her photographic work to studying black lives and culture.
Famed photographers Edward Weston and Ansel Adams invited her to show four prints in the famous Group f/64 show in 1932. She had officially "arrived."
Kanaga had a rather chaotic personal life, with three marriages, but nonetheless she was still photographing and exhibiting into her 70s. She died in 1978. Google her name, and you will see a long list of museums that feature her work.
"I could have done lots more," Kanaga said of her career, "put in much more work and developed more pictures, but I had also a desire to say what I felt about life …
"I think that in photography what you've done is what you've had to say … A simple supper, being with someone you love, seeing a deer come around to eat or drink at the barn … I like things like that. If I could make one true, quiet photograph, I would much prefer it to having a lot of answers." (bit.ly/CKanaga)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.