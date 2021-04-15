Today marks the 109th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic on April 15, 1912, after she hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.
The ship was built at the Harland & Wolff Shipyard (harland-wolff.com) in Belfast, Ireland, established in 1861, which is still in business. She was 883 feet long, 170 feet high, and had nine decks and four funnels. She was the largest ship in the world at the time.
Of the 2,208 people aboard, 1,496 were lost. There were 14 30-foot lifeboats, each designed to carry 65 passengers, two 25-foot emergency lifeboats which could carry 40 each and four 27-foot collapsible lifeboats that could carry 47 each, for a total of 1,178 passengers.
Consequently, there was only room for a little more than half of those aboard in an emergency, yet most of the lifeboats went into the water filled nowhere near capacity.
After his “unskinkable” ship sank to the ocean floor, owner Joseph Bruce Ismay (pictured inset) — a first class passenger who boarded the last lifeboat — lived another 25 years to think about it. (encyclopedia-titanica.org)