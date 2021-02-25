Fascinated by eagles? You're in luck.
The Decorah North Bald Eagle Cam in Iowa is up and running to give you (literally) a bird's eye view of a pair of nesting eagles, thanks to the Raptor Resource Project, at bit.ly/DecorahN
So far, the eagles are waiting for two eggs to hatch. During the incubation, the parents take turns; when one stays on the 7-foot nest, the other one hunts. A screenshot of one parent is shown.
The second egg was laid on Feb. 19. Incubation takes about 35 days, and you can drop in on them any time — but you might especially want to watch in late March, when the eaglets are expected to hatch.