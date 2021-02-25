Ear: Eagles

Fascinated by eagles? You're in luck.

The Decorah North Bald Eagle Cam in Iowa is up and running to give you (literally) a bird's eye view of a pair of nesting eagles, thanks to the Raptor Resource Project, at bit.ly/DecorahN

So far, the eagles are waiting for two eggs to hatch. During the incubation, the parents take turns; when one stays on the 7-foot nest, the other one hunts. A screenshot of one parent is shown.

The second egg was laid on Feb. 19. Incubation takes about 35 days, and you can drop in on them any time — but you might especially want to watch in late March, when the eaglets are expected to hatch.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.