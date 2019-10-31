A Halloween must-see horror movie with a local touch is “It Came from Beneath the Sea,” about an octopus on the rampage. A colorful poster from the 1955 film is shown.
The six-armed menace from the deep — two unanimated and unbudgeted arms were removed on the final model used — has become enormous, radioactive and incredibly angry, after being exposed to H-bomb testing.
In the path of his wrath are: a freighter, which he overturns; the Golden Gate Bridge, which he grapples and demolishes; some buildings in San Francisco he found particularly irritating; and a hapless submarine.
And, for the local angle, he also attacked the peaceful coastal town of Harper's Cove, near Astoria, Oregon, killing some locals in the onslaught.
You can watch the black and white version of this gem at tinyurl.com/octup-2. Movie history fans will note that Ray Harryhausen, king of the stop-action critters, did the creepy cephalopod special effects. More info is here: tinyurl.com/octup-1 and tinyurl.com/octup-3
One question lingers — where is Harper's Cove?
