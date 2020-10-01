"Skate egg casings have been washing in," said Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium. "Some of these casings still have embryos developing inside of them.
"The problem is, if you simply return the egg casing to the ocean, it will simply wash back in. However, if you come across one that is still a little wet and feels full, you can bring it to the Seaside Aquarium.
"We can put it into a protected salt water tank, where they can continue to incubate. We currently have two egg casings doing just that. The incubation period for these egg casings is quite long — 11 months. Once they hatch, they can be released back into the ocean.
"About a foot in length and resembling a chunk of seaweed, these egg casings are produced by the female skate, and after fertilization, are deposited on the ocean floor. A single casing can have anywhere from one to seven embryos inside."
Tiffany's photos are shown.
"Large surf and heavy storms will sometimes dislodge the egg casings from the ocean floor and push them up onto the beach. If stranded on the beach, the casings will dry up and the embryos inside will perish.
"The most common skate egg casing to come across on Oregon shores are produced by big skates. Big skates (Raja binoculata) are the largest skates in the world, growing 8 feet in length and weighing up to 200 pounds."
