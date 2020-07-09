Contessia Angus has a peculiar problem: She keeps finding pieces of gravestones in her yard. So far, she's found at least 10 of them; one is shown.
She lives on Smith Lake in the vicinity of Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, but well outside the graveyard's current boundary. "We moved here to this house in 2017, started doing renovations and found many in the back yard and other places," Contessia wrote. "I posted a few (on Facebook) and one local, Teresa Utzinger, recognized a family stone and did a family tree. No one else has claimed any.
"We started digging up our back yard the other day with an excavator, and found three more … I've heard a few different stories, one being a groundskeeper used to bring them home. Why, though? All the other broken ones are kept at the cemetery and recycled, I heard.
"The other story was this house was old enough, and you were allowed to bury family in your yard — but no names are related out of the 10 stones we have. The last story I heard is these houses are built on an old cemetery."
Perhaps there is a connection to the old Pauper Cemetery. It was on a sand ridge at the north end of Ocean View, where the original entrance was, off Ninth Street. It's estimated 240 were buried there, many unidentified.
When sand was removed from the ridge in 1917, many graves were destroyed. Locals came in to gather the bones, but no one knows what happened to them. Burning the underbrush since then has destroyed the few remaining wooden markers. There were also stone markers, which are gone. A faint trail leads to the top of the remains of the ridge. (bit.ly/WarrPauper)
"I'm so sketched out so many of these are in my backyard!" Contessia added, wondering how many more tombstones will turn up. "I'm scared there actually might be a body found one day."
