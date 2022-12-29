Ear: Skylarking

From the Jan. 2, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian, there was a report of a fracas on waterfront that involved a shipboard shooting aboard the barque Britannia "which resulted in the shooting of one man, a suit in the justice court, an interested crowd and a first-class item for a dull New Year's Day."

Longshoreman Harry Newman went aboard the Brittania to collect a debt from a sailor, John Doe. Some say Newman's revolver "went off" and hit Doe over the heart, leaving bruise on his skin. Fortunately, that cartridge was a blank.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.