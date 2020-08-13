A cautionary tale from The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 13, 1885:
• Notwithstanding The Astorian warned everybody yesterday about the notorious swindler Vogel yesterday morning, who had arrived in town the night before, he found a dozen suckers yesterday who contributed $2.50 each to his game. The only way to beat that fellow is to let him alone.
He is the slickest and sharpest of the whole gang. One of the minnows who bit at the hook yesterday was squealing about "the city council giving him a license."
They did just right in giving him a license. He ought to have one right along. He pays $10 a day for it, and it's worth that to find out how many consummate idiots there are in town.
Note: Considering $2.50 is about $66 now, and $10 is about $264 now, that's a lot of flimflammery, and even more consummate idiocy.
