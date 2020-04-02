From the The Daily Astorian, April 3, 1883:
• A shower of lizards at Pickhandle gulch, near Candelaria, Nevada, on the 20th, astonished the inhabitants almost as much as that shower of worms last Friday astonished early rising Astorians.
Note: Norway was pounded by earthworms in April 2015 in an equally bizarre event. Two theories about why the phenomenon occurred were proposed in the U.K. Independent (bit.ly/wormrain): The unsuspecting worms could have been swept up by an air pocket, then let go miles away; or, more likely in this neck of the woods, a water spout wandered over land, picked up the worms, then blew out over Astoria and dropped them. Either way: Ugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.