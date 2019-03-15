A good news story is always a day-brightener, so here goes:
“Way back in November 2018, someone reported this item taken from their front porch,” the Astoria Police Department posted on Facebook March 8, referring to the lamp photo shown. “Tonight, with a little luck, we came across it while investigating another crime. The officer who took the original theft case recognized it.
“Since the owner did not want to pursue charges at the time, and only wanted it back, we decided to put a big red bow on it, and it was returned to their porch.
“Sometimes the small things give us the most satisfaction. #smalltownpolicing”
What an unexpected, and happy surprise it must have been for the owners. Well done, APD!
