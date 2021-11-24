• Deck the Halls: First off, a plea from Ten Fifteen Productions: "We need your help! Do you have extra holiday decorations collecting dust? We'd love to take them off your hands!
"We are specifically looking for a faux tree, garlands and poinsettias to decorate the theater for our holiday fundraiser, 'Almost Baroque for Christmas.'"
The production, with 19 performers directed by Susi Brown, runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 18 at 1015 Commercial St. If you have any decorations to lend, email thetenfifteentheater@gmail.com or call 503-198-5255.
• Storytelling Adventure: The Oregon I Am people have now come up with a card game, which is a "storytelling adventure." The game is available at bit.ly/OrIAMcards
"Take a journey through Oregon and connect with each other and to your favorite Oregon places — including those you have yet to discover — through fun illustrations, silly conversations and beautiful landmarks!"
• Blubber Blowup: In honor of the 51st anniversary of the Florence exploding whale debacle on Nov. 12, Portland virtual band Flawker Rawker created a song, and an animated video, to commemorate the event, "Blubber Blowup," available on YouTube. One of the gulls is shown, in a screenshot.
Actually, the video is the brainchild of production designer and cartoonist Jack Kent, and is an offshoot of one of his comic strips, "Gulls." Please note: "This song is squawked from a gull's point of view." Silliness abounds.