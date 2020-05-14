After other captains failed, on May 11, 1792, at 4 a.m., Capt. Robert Gray, sailing the Columbia Rediviva, became the first non-Native American navigator to enter the Columbia River. His rather prosaic description of the momentous event follows:
"… When we were over the bar, we found this to be a large river of fresh water, up which we steered. At 1 p.m. came to with the small bower, in 10 fathoms, black and white sand.
"The entrance between the bars bore west-south-west distant 10 miles; the north side of the river a half mile distant from the ship; the south side of the same two and a half miles distance; a village on the north side of the river west by north, distant three-quarters of a mile.
"Vast numbers of natives came alongside; people employed in pumping the salt water out of our watercasks, in order to fill with fresh, while the ship floated in. So ends."
On May 19, he formally named the river Columbia.
Despite Gray's discovery, no one followed up for years. The Columbia now carries millions of tons of cargo annually; Capt. Gray died, in poverty, in 1806. (historylink.org/File/5051, oregonpioneers.com/gray.htm)
