Christian Lint, owner of the beloved Astoria Ferry, aka Tourist No. 2, receives at least one phone call a day from someone walking on the Astoria Riverwalk. "So many love it," he said. "They have dreams."
Right now the historic ferry is tied up on the Astoria waterfront, but it's a temporary home.
"The solar and wind turbine can't keep up with the bilges," he reported. "They need pumping every day. Shore power would be wonderful ...
"The reality is moorage," Christian said. "Where to keep it? It's the question of the hour."
He's even thinking of making up a sign for the vessel saying, "I Need Moorage." Or, perhaps there is someplace she could go on land, and be used for something?
One suggestion is to make it a store and bathroom stop for fishermen. Have an idea of where to moor it, or that can help the Astoria Ferry? Please contact the Ear at ewilson@dailyastorian.com or 971-704-1718 and the information will be forwarded to Christian.
"Let's get everyone thinking," he said.