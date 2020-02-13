From the Wednesday, Feb. 13, 1884, edition of The Daily Astorian, this little gem, "So near and yet so far":
"On a recent slippery morning an elderly and corpulent citizen was carefully picking his way down the street, when he noticed a small boy with two front teeth gone industriously sprinkling ashes on the icy walk. The elderly citizen's heart bounded and his eyes glistened.
"With a muttered word of approval he impulsively pulled off his glove and shot his hand down deep into his pocket. The boy saw the movement, heard the jingle of silver, and smiled expectantly.
"The elderly citizen recovered his band, looked fixedly at the boy, fitted the lingering remains of a plug of tobacco into his mouth, and passed cheerily on, while the boy sat down on the hard, cold sidewalk — with a dull and passionless thud.
"It is things like these that cover our oceans and creeks with boy pirates."
