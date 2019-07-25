Well, the auction results are in for Lot 0736, “A Century at Sea,” at Guernsey’s in New York, which included the Peter Iredale ship’s bell and Titanic first class passenger (and survivor) Ella White‘s battery-powered lighted cane. Both items are pictured, courtesy of Guernsey’s.
It’s quite disappointing to note that the bell (bit.ly/IredaleBell) didn’t attract any bidders. The minimum bid was $5,000, and it was expected to fetch from $15,000 to $25,000. On a happy note, this means the 10-inch bell is possibly still available for some avid Iredale shipwreck fan, should it pop up in a future auction.
The lighted walking stick (bit.ly/ellastick), which Ella White waved to use as a beacon for the other lifeboats and the rescue ship Carpathia, also under-performed at the auction. The suggested opening bid was $100,000, and the cane was expected to sell for $300,000 to $500,000. Sadly, there was only one bid, and it sold for $50,000 (plus quite substantial auction fees). Mrs. White would no doubt be quite vexed at the outcome.
