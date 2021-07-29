A plaque up on Cape Lookout commemorates the crash of a B-17 Flying Fortress on Aug. 1, 1943, during World War II, that killed nine of the 10 crewman aboard, leaving as sole survivor the bombardier, Wilbur Perez.
The plane was supposed to be heading to Cape Disappointment at 20,000 feet. The pilot became disoriented in the fog, and was actually only flying 50 to 100 feet above the water as he was approaching Cape Lookout, which is 900 feet high.
When he realized the cape was dead ahead, he tried to climb, and was still climbing when the plane slammed into the the top of the cape at 200 mph. They only needed 50 more feet to clear it.
Perez, who was up front in the bombardier bubble, flew through the trees and wound up severely injured and hanging upside down from a branch by a shoelace. Covered in aviation fuel, he managed to free himself, roll toward the sound of the surf — and off the edge of the cliff. He landed on a propeller wedged into the side of the cape, and strapped himself to it.
Hanging there, he could still hear his remaining fellow crew members calling out as they gradually died from their injuries. He was rescued 36 hours later, when flames were spotted on the cape. A documentary about the crash is at tinyurl.com/wperezdoc (scroll down).
Perez was taken to Fort Stevens, the nearest military hospital (pictured), where his surgeon was Dr. Donald H. Kast. Despite being badly wounded, Perez wanted to put off necessary surgery until he could deliver his Norden bombsight (inset, left) personally into the hands of someone from his base at Pendleton. How he managed to get it out of the wreckage, and hold onto it, is a mystery.
Dr. Kast finally convinced the bombardier to let him stow the bombsight in the hospital safe until someone could come and retrieve it. The surgery was successful, and Perez went on to live a long life, dying at almost 91 in 2009. (tinyurl.com/wperez1)