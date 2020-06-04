For those very seriously into social distancing combined with fine dining, a trip to Sweden might be in order to visit Bord för En (Table for One) in Ransäter, Sweden, which has been in the news of late.
"One table. One chair. Right in the middle of a Swedish summer field. Bord för En is a solo dining experience, and as such one of the only true COVID-19 safe restaurants in the world," the website (en.bordforen.com, which provided the photo shown) declares.
"No waiter. No other guests. Just your inner conversation and a three course meal — delivered in a rope-operated basket." And, in case you're wondering, the basket contains a three course meal:
• Råraka: Swedish style hash brown, smetana, seaweed caviar, wood plucked sorrel.
• Black & Yellow: Yellow carrot-ginger puree, browned hazelnut butter, sweet corn croquettes, serpent root ash.
• Last days of summer: Ginned blueberries, iced buttermilk, viola sugar from our own beets.
Smaklig måltid!
