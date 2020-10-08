Warrenton High School student, 17-year-old Joan "Joanie" Leigh Hall, has been missing since Sept. 30, 1983.
The teen was supposed to assist tutoring children at 2 p.m. that day at Warrenton Grade School, but never showed up — which was puzzling, since Joanie was a reliable girl.
Local law enforcement interviewed family, friends and Joanie's fellow students to find out if anyone had seen her. One young man, Mike, said he'd dropped Joanie off at the Mini-Mart around 2 p.m., and she was going to walk to the grade school. Yet a girl at the Mini-Mart said she saw Joanie get into a car with a young man and leave. The girl later changed her story, saying it wasn't Joanie, after all.
Three of Mike's friends claimed they saw Joanie with him and his car around 4 p.m. the afternoon she vanished. All three of them later changed their stories, saying it was not Joanie they'd seen. Scratching your head? No wonder.
You can read some police reports, and find other links about the case and its many twists and turns, at bit.ly/JoanHall. Photos of Joanie as a teen, and age progressed to 52, are courtesy of The Charley Project (bit.ly/CharleyJoanie).
Not surprisingly, foul play is suspected, but no one was ever arrested, and despite extensive searching, she has never been found. If you have any information, or know where her remains are, please contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-325-8635 or email sheriff@co.clatsop.or.us.
“It was one of Charlotte Hall Packard's biggest dreams that her little sister, Joanie, be found and buried next to their parents at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton,” missing persons advocate Dena Mattox Rush recalled (fb.me/JoanieHallMissing).
"… Charlotte's son, Dan McGrath, purchased a double plot when Charlotte passed away in 2010, so that someday, when Joanie is found, she can be laid to rest next to her beloved older sister."
"I never met Joanie in this lifetime, but she is now a part of me," Dena added … "Somebody knows where Joanie Hall is. Find your courage."
