Ear: Crab

"Meet Sour Cream, an albino Dungeness crab, well not technically," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. "Your first instinct may very well be to call this colorless guy albino, but notice the very normal black eyes. Technically, this crab has a rare genetic condition called leucism.

"Albinism does make animals lose pigment like this, but it is also paired with red eyes, and can be found in humans, too. Leucism is characterized as only a partial loss of pigment, hence the black eyes instead of red and, interestingly, cannot be found in humans.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.