"Meet Sour Cream, an albino Dungeness crab, well not technically," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. "Your first instinct may very well be to call this colorless guy albino, but notice the very normal black eyes. Technically, this crab has a rare genetic condition called leucism.
"Albinism does make animals lose pigment like this, but it is also paired with red eyes, and can be found in humans, too. Leucism is characterized as only a partial loss of pigment, hence the black eyes instead of red and, interestingly, cannot be found in humans.
"This unique crab was caught by local commercial crabbers and, instead of having him become someone's next meal, they thought of calling us. Upon arrival, our new friend had no pincers ... but that does not affect his appetite.
"He is now on display for others to see. He has his very own tank, since his lack of pincers make it difficult for him to compete for food with the other Dungeness crabs we have on display.
" ... It is rare for an all-white crab to reach harvest size, as their white shell stands out to potential predators.
"Dungeness crabs can live for approximately 10 years and have a carapace (shell) length of up to 10 inches," she added. "Most commercially caught Dungeness are about 4 years old with a carapace length of 6 1/4 to 7 inches. Sour Cream’s carapace length is 6 3/4 inches." (Photo: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)