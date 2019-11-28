"My grandson, Tyler, is living in Astoria over the holidays, away from family and friends," Mary Carson of La Quinta, California, wrote to the Ear. "The day before Thanksgiving I wanted to send him a pumpkin pie, his favorite, just to show him we loved him and make him feel special.
"I looked up all the bakeries in Astoria on the computer, because I live in California. I started calling, and no one would deliver a pumpkin pie, even if I paid to have it delivered. The last bakery I called was Blue Scorcher Bakery and Cafe (bluescorcher.coop).
"(Owner) Joe Garrison did not have any pumpkin pies left, but he said he would pick one up at another bakery and take it to my grandson. That was amazing in itself.
"Then, when I called to have the pie set aside for me, they would not take my credit card over the phone — so I had to ask Joe to take my credit card so he could pay for the pie.
"He did not hesitate; he said he felt I was trying to do something good, and he wanted to help me … I can’t wait to meet him and eat in his cafe.” Joe is pictured, courtesy of DiscoverOurCoast.com
Calling him the "man with a beautiful heart on Thanksgiving," she told the Ear, "what an amazing man to treat a stranger like that, to be able to bless my grandson on Thanksgiving."
"Thank you, Joe, from the bottom of my heart," she added, "for showing a stranger such love." (In One Ear, Dec. 12, 2014)
