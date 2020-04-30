A heartfelt homage to gulls from the April 30, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• There is an ordinance, and a wise one, on the statute books of the city that makes it a misdemeanor to shoot a gull within the city limits, but below the city (there is) the sound of constant fusillade whenever a gull shows its head. The result is few gulls, and as these birds are splendid scavengers, it is bad for the city.
In the interests of the noses of our readers and the cleanliness of the beach, now that the days of salmon heads are approaching, it's suggested that those who shoot gulls let up on them.
A gull is no earthly use when dead, and living, it saves paying out money to men to keep the beach clean, so on the grounds of utility and economy it would be better to kill stumps or stray hogs, or bark trees, than to wound the poor little gulls that outside the city limits are unprotected.
