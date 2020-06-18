Last month, Portlander Brian Landreth put a sign on his front lawn asking his neighbors to choose from five shades to paint his house.
When a neighbor posted a photo of Landreth's sign on Twitter, 150,000 people from all over the world wound up chiming in with an opinion.
Well, the verdict is in, and the choice is No. 4, made by Miller Paint, a Portland company. The Landreth family is shown in a photo of the house, courtesy of Miller Paint.
The paint company proposed donating all of the paint needed to do the house, but the Landreths requested an in-kind donation to the Harriet Tubman Middle School instead. The school received $500.
Encouraged by the public's "level of engagement," Landreth noted that "we are now trying to spread the positive vibes."
