"The 1998 murder investigation of 15-year-old Heather Fraser (pictured) was featured on Investigation Discovery's 'On the Case with Paula Zahn' last night," the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday.
"The Clatsop County Major Crime Team and Washington County homicide detectives investigated and determined Martin Allen Johnson murdered Heather in his residence in Washington County, and threw her body off the Astoria Bridge …"
The episode was partially filmed in Astoria, and on the beaches near Fort Stevens, and features some Clatsop County locals, including Von Baldwin (who found the body), retired Warrenton police officer Alfonzo Fontana and Lt. Kristen Hanthorn of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
The episode, "Spreadsheet of Terror," is available online with your cable login information at bit.ly/PZfraser or on the Investigation Discovery GO app.
According to the Washington County District Attorney's office (bit.ly/WashCoDA), Johnson's 2001 trial verdict was overturned in 2017, and a new trial ordered.
In November 2019, a jury only took three hours to unanimously find Johnson guilty of eight counts of first degree murder for the rape and murder of Fraser. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
