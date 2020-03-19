Did you know today is officially the first day of spring? The vernal equinox is at 8:50 p.m. Pacific time. It's true, as the Farmer's Almanac (farmersalmanac.com) of Lewiston, Maine, and many others, by the way, have declared it so. In fact, it's the earliest vernal equinox in 124 years, since 1896, as normally the first day of spring is celebrated March 20 or 21.
Most spring equinox traditions seem to revolve around eggs, and bunnies, and planting seeds and such. But then there's the ancient ritual of maritime sock burning.
According to AL.com in Alabama (bit.ly/ALsocks), the Wheeler Marina in Rogersville had its first ritual sock-burning — "a traditional maritime rite" — in 2019. The idea is to welcome the spring equinox and the start of boating season by shedding your winter socks and sacrificing them to a bonfire.
The modern version of sock-burning was started in the 1970s in Annapolis, Maryland, by a yacht yard worker named Bob Turner. His homage to spring caught on immediately, and became an annual event in Annapolis. But not this year; coronavirus cares not about about spring maritime rituals.
Amy Gonzalez of the Wheeler Marina, who did some research, found "varying origins" for the custom. "One is that the tradition started with the ancient sailors who wore their socks all winter long on the seas, and burned them with the advent of spring's warm weather — the only civilized thing to do." Indeed.
