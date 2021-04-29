The wreck of the Great Republic had quite an impact on Astoria, as mentioned in The Daily Astorian on April 29, 1879, 10 days after the ship ran aground on Sand Island (pictured).
With a wreck that size, salvagers were swarming the ship, and working hard to save and sell off everything possible.
"Throwing the wrecked goods from the lost steamer upon the market now has a very depressing effect on trade," the newspaper noted.
As an example: "Our friend Hanson is getting ready to go into the drug business. He purchased at the sale yesterday four dozen bottles of Jamaica ginger; half a barrel of paregoric (tincture of opium) and a dozen spades … Prices ranged from about 5 to 50%."
However, the wreck was good business for local steamers, many of which made special trips to Sand Island just so "excursionists" could see the wreck.
"Everybody who goes to the wreck brings home some relic," the Astorian reported. "The wonder is how the ship ever held so much."
Even a little steamer from Portland, with about 100 aboard, came downriver for a look.
"Sand Island, with the wrecked steamship for an attraction, will become a popular summer resort, 'before we know it,'" the Astorian opined. Wishful thinking.
Even Astoria schoolchildren, along with their parents, took a special trip to Sand Island and returned "with a better idea of a wreck on the sea coast than they could learn from six months study."
"Squandered elegance," the Astorian observed. "… Silks and satins, horse-shoe nails, patent medicines, sewing machines, soap, sugar and socks, all tumbled together and there isn't warehouse room enough in Astoria to string it all out, nor weather to dry it.
"But the (shipping) company is doing its level best to make something out of nothing."