Have some loose change lying around, and love dinosaurs? Well then, you'd better hustle to get in on the New York branch of Christie's auction of Stan, a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, on Oct. 6. He's expected to go for a paltry $6 to $8 million, according to Smithsonian Magazine (bit.ly/StanSale).
Stan — named after paleontologist Stan Sacrison, who found him in South Dakota in 1987 — is 67 million years old, 13 feet tall and 40 feet long. He is pictured, courtesy of Christie's Images Ltd. 2020.
It took 30,000 hours to fully unearth Stan's 188 bones. He's one of the most complete and probably most researched T. rex skeletons in the world.
James Hyslop, the head of the scientific instruments and natural history department for Christie's, thinks for the "right buyer," Stan would be the perfect complement to a pricey art collection. "(He) sits very naturally against a Picasso, a Jeff Koons or an Andy Warhol." Indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.