From the Thursday, Jan. 30, 1879 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• Mrs. Eliza Shepherd, agent for Stanley's book on Africa, has arrived in the city, and we commend her to kind receptions. This book is well worth the price asked for it, and no library will be complete without it.
Note: This little snippet refers to the 1878 book "Through the Dark Continent," written about what was then the mysterious continent of Africa, by Henry M. Stanley (1841-1904), of "Dr. Livingstone, I presume" fame.
Stanley a Welsh/American, was born John Rowlands, but changed his name upon moving to America. He served on both sides of the Civil War, and was a sailor before becoming a journalist.
It was a special assignment by The New York Herald that led him on his first trip to Africa in 1871 to find Dr. Livingstone, who was searching for the source of the Nile. His first book, aptly named "How I Found Livingstone" (1872), was a best-seller, and brought him international fame as an explorer/journalist.
Funded by The Herald and another newspaper, he went back to explore large expanses of Central Africa from 1874 to 1877, and went down the length of the Lualaba and Congo rivers to the Atlantic Ocean. It is this journey that is covered in the 1878 book, which was also a huge hit. (bit.ly/HMSepics)
For history fans, both books are available online. The first is at http://bit.ly/HMSpresume; Volume 1 of the second can be found at http://bit.ly/HMSdark. For Victorian Astorians wondering what to do for the rest of the winter, reading these lengthy exotic epics probably took them well into summer.
