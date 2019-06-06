As you may know, Krist Novoselic, formerly of grunge band Nirvana fame, lives in Wahkiakum County, Washington, and performs in a new group he put together, Giants in the Trees (giantsinthetrees.com), a decidedly un-grungy bunch.
RockCellarMagazine.com recently featured the ensemble in a story not only because they released a new album, “Volume 2,” in late March, but now there’s a new video, “Star Machine” (bit.ly/kristtrees). A screen shot is shown; from left, Novoselic, Erik Friend, Jillian Raye and Ray Prestegard.
As the video’s description says: “Take a tour of beautiful Western Wahkiakum County with the band in their Big Blue Whale of an automobile. Secrets will be revealed — to a funky beat. Turn up the volume!”
While watching, you’ll likely find yourself pointing and exclaiming, “Hah! I know where that is!” several times. And hey, the music is fun, too.
