The story about President John F. Kennedy that ran in this column last week got two interesting responses.
The first referred to the photo that ran with the story (shown). "Your article erroneously identifying Harry Swanson as a Congressional candidate from Eugene was startling to read," Vernon Fowler, of Gearhart, wrote.
"It was wonderful to see Harry's picture, but sad to deny him his almost lifelong residency in Astoria. Harry was married to Josephine Swanson, the great-granddaughter of Benjamin Young, the builder of the Benjamin Young Bed and Breakfast of today.
"Harry was a lifelong Democrat, and a strong supporter of President Kennedy, and was thrilled to be able to greet him during his visit in 1963.
"He was the owner of the Harry Swanson Real Estate Co., which was located where Jonathan's is now located. He was married to my father's cousin. I am the only relative left in the area, and felt that he should be properly identified."
Apologies were tendered to Mr. Fowler, along with thanks for the interesting local history nugget. The photo in question, by Oregonian photographer Frank Stennett, was found in an old Oregon Historical Society publication. Unfortunately, there's no way to tell which one of them tossed in the incorrect "Eugene connection" for Harry Swanson in the caption.
But now you, and the Ear, know better.
