From The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 31, 1884, a naval history tidbit:
• There is crepe on the lintels in mourning at the Navy department. Our dearly beloved and tenderly nurtured Navy is no more. The Tallapoosa, famed in song and story has gone down in 10 fathoms (60 feet) of water. The staunch old ship that has borne presidents and secretaries and their beautiful ladies … (now lies) with her smoke-stack pointing upwards … What is to become of our admirals, heaven only knows.
Note: The Tallapoosa I, a wooden-hulled double-ended steamer, was launched in 1863. She served as a Southern coast blockader during the Civil War and is pictured in camouflage gray.
In 1870, the warship carried an ailing Adm. David Farragut, the first rear admiral, vice admiral and admiral in the U.S. Navy, to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Upon arrival, on the Fourth of July, the ship fired a salute. Hearing the guns, Farragut left his sickbed, put on his uniform and walked to the quarterdeck. "It would be well if I died now, in harness," he said. In a month and 10 days, his wish came true.
The incident The Daily Morning Astorian is referring to occurred on Aug. 24, 1884, when she collided with the schooner J. S. Lowell, and sank off Rhode Island. But that was not the end of her story.
She was raised, recommissioned in 1886, assigned to the South Atlantic Squadron and headed for Rio de Janeiro. In January 1892, she was condemned as "unfit for further service," and sold at a public auction on March 3, 1892, at Montevideo, Uruguay.