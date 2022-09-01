Ear: Tallapoosa

From The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 31, 1884, a naval history tidbit:

• There is crepe on the lintels in mourning at the Navy department. Our dearly beloved and tenderly nurtured Navy is no more. The Tallapoosa, famed in song and story has gone down in 10 fathoms (60 feet) of water. The staunch old ship that has borne presidents and secretaries and their beautiful ladies … (now lies) with her smoke-stack pointing upwards … What is to become of our admirals, heaven only knows.

