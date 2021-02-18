"Recent storms, big surf, and high tides have brought in a lot of large logs," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium warns. "Logs on the beach are wet and extremely heavy. It only takes a few inches of water to float a 5-ton log.
"A single wave can lift and roll heavy logs, leaving anyone standing, sitting or kneeling on one to be thrown off and potentially pinned underneath. Even small logs can prove dangerous, as they can be waterlogged, and weigh several hundred pounds."
Tiffany's photo of a beached log is shown. It looks harmless enough just lying there, doesn't it? Don't believe your eyes, it isn't safe.
"If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand, stay off," she warns. "Be aware of the surf if sitting on a log high up on the beach."
"Sneaker waves can rush up the beach and easily move even the biggest of logs," Tiffany added. "Remember, that is how they got there in the first place."