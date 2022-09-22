Ear: April

Did you see 2000 Astoria High School graduate April Marquet on the TV show "Jeopardy" on Sept. 13? If you didn't, you missed a real nail-biter at the end, and she posted her experience on Facebook soon after the show aired.

"During the break between Double and Final Jeopardy," she explained, "I worked on a wager on scratch paper. I felt great about the final category, "The British Royal Family" … The target wager would have been $14,801. But somewhere in the middle of my scribbles, I lost track of my objective … I was calm as I wrote my wager in the box, totally oblivious that I was way off …

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.