From The Daily Astorian, June 11, 1882:
• Steele MacKaye has invented an orchestra chair which folds up at a touch and disappears, leaving the orchestra room an open, unobstructed space.
This invention will be especially useful in towns where the audience does not know when the play is ended. The disappearance of the seats down through the floor will be a signal for them to jump and leave …
Note: Well, not quite. James Morrison Steele MacKaye's (1842-1894) innovative theater chair did not disappear into the floor at all, but did fold up backwards to clear the aisle. The chair and portrait shown are courtesy of The Buffalo History Gazette (bit.ly/smacaye1).
It was only one of the playwright, actor and theater manager's more than 100 theatrical inventions, which included the "hurricane raiser," an enormous apparatus that could send a 60 mph blast of wind across the stage to recreate windswept plains for the indoor version of "Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show."
MacKaye's son, Percy, wrote a "profusely illustrated" two-volume biography, which can be perused at bit.ly/smacaye2
