In last week's column, the "Truly disagreeable" story mentioned that the Lewis and Clark Expedition had a miserable time of it on Nov. 28, 1805, at Fort Clatsop. Well, not exactly; Astorian Tom Wilson kindly pointed out the error.
"On Nov. 26, 1805, the Lewis and Clark Expedition left their camp near Pillar Rock to cross to the south side of the Columbia," he wrote. "They camped that day near Svensen.
"The following day they would camp at Tongue Point, or as they named it, Point William. They didn't arrive to the site that would become Fort Clatsop until Dec. 7, 1805."
A perusal of William Clark's Nov. 27, 1805, journal entry shows that there was no change in their circumstances, however: "The rain Continued hard all day we are all Wet and disagreeable."
The corps' stay at Tongue Point is even commemorated by a sign and bench at the east end of the Astoria Riverwalk that Tom worked on and helped dedicate.
"As Lewis and Clark always wrote," he added, "We Proceeded On!"
