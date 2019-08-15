Time for a little Goonies summer nostalgia. Thanks to designer, photographer and Goonie fan extraordinaire Fred China, aka the French Goonie, you can watch an uncut scene, "Stop 'n Snack" that was deleted from the movie "The Goonies" at tinyurl.com/gooncut
The five-minute scene, featuring all of the Goonie kids, takes place mainly at the store on the corner of 37th Street in Astoria. Mikey (Sean Astin, in the screen shot shown) compares One Eyed Willy's treasure map to one of Cannon Beach he finds on a rack in the store — and realizes he knows where the treasure is.
Fred posted the link on his Facebook page, tinyurl.com/goon1632, a must site to visit for Goonie fans.
