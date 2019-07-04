OK, so Oregon made a splash in the national news with quirky Goat Yoga (goatyoga.net), but once again, Alaska has stepped up to the plate in the weirdness sweepstakes, and hit the ball out of the park with the introduction of Reindeer Yoga at Running Reindeer Ranch in Fairbanks. Yes, it really is a “thing,” and is shown in a photo courtesy of Running Reindeer Ranch.
Ranch owner Jane Atkinson told Canada’s CBC News (bit.ly/cbcyoga) that the idea came about when she noticed the reindeer striking peculiar poses — they’d bring up their hind leg to scratch their growing, itchy antlers — so she thought it might be fun to do yoga with them. And apparently, it is.
“They’re incredibly loved animals,” Atkinson noted. “I feel very, very fortunate to have them in my life. They have changed my life in many different ways, and I really appreciate and respect them for that.”
