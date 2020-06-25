Kurt Cobain, whose hometown was Aberdeen, Washington, found fame with the grunge rock band Nirvana. Now his 1959 Martin guitar, which he played in Nirvana's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" performance, is probably just as famous.
NewAtlas.com (bit.ly/KCguitar) reports the guitar sold for $6 million, a world record price for a guitar, at a recent Hollywood auction (photos courtesy of Julien's/NewAtlas.com). The closest is $3.9 million for a guitar owned by Pink Floyd member Dave Gilmour.
Cobain's guitar buyer, Peter Freedman, recalled that he "immediately knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it, and use it as a vehicle to spotlight the struggles that those in the performing arts are facing, and have always faced."
