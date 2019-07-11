Since this involves quite a few Astorians, here’s a shout-out from Judith Niland: “Hey Shanghaians!” she wrote. “We are seeking all show alumni to come join us in the Astoria Grand Land Regatta Parade Saturday, Aug. 10, to celebrate “Shanghaied in Astoria” turning 35, and to honor the creator of the longest running all-volunteer cast musical melodrama, Dr. Del Corbett!”
“Over 1,000 volunteers have participated through the years, creating memories that have lasted a lifetime,” she explained. “Come represent your year, and join us as we walk and ride in downtown Astoria on Aug 10.”
Want to participate? Contact Judith at jniland@pacifier.com or info@asocplay.com
If you need any further convincing, “we can provide costumes,” she noted. “You just gotta come. Spread the word. It will be spectacular!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.