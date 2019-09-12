"These planes flew over my friend Karen Hoyt and me early one morning," Cannon Beach resident Pam Chater wrote. Scott Everson's drawing of the planes is shown.
"They were flying really low and the front plane was small, and looked like an old-style plane, maybe military. The large jet right behind it looked as big as a 737. It looked like it was being towed.
"They were heading north. … They flew between Haystack Rock and the bank. … Both Karen and I were stunned."
A mystery, but not for long. "As I understand, the 'old' aircraft was a World War ll era B-25 Mitchell, and it was accompanied by a G-500/600 Gulfstream Jet," Christian Gurling, museum curator at the Tillamook Air Museum, explained.
"Sounds like they were doing a photo shoot for Gulf Streams, which makes sense that they were flying so close to one another, giving the illusion of being towed." And there you have it.
