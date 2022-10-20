The Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had a pre-Halloween nugget on their Facebook page Oct. 13:
"Back in the 1950s, when we were building The Dalles Dam, a dump truck fell into the river just upstream of where the dam is located. Divers were sent down to hook a crane line to the truck so it could be lifted out of the water. But shortly after diving under, they resurfaced and refused to go back down.
"The scared divers said they had encountered a huge ball of sturgeon — hundreds of them! If you've ever seen a sturgeon, then you can probably understand why they left the truck. The rest is history. One of our park rangers told us this story, which originated from locals who helped build the dam.
"So maybe there's a little left to doubt. But a sturgeon ball, in case you were wondering, is definitely a real thing." And eerily creepy.
In fact, there's a story in the Seattle Times about a massive sturgeon ball that was discovered in 2008, consisting of "thousands of sturgeon," some 14 feet long or more, some upside down, who were "lounging" on the Columbia River bottom, about 40 to 50 feet deep, below the Bonneville Dam. No one seems to know why they do this.
"They’re the woolly mammoth, the saber-tooth tiger or the lion of the Columbia River," fisheries biologist Michael Parsley said. "There's just still a lot to be learned about them." (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)