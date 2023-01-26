Maritime writer Peter Marsh brought a sublime and silly 2023 cat calendar, with captions — put out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District — to the Ear's attention.
And, quite the attention-getter it is, with photos of giant cats for each month, climbing on dams, riding on the bow of a ship ... The month of August is shown, with cats excavating on the South Jetty. You can see (and print) the whole calendar at bit.ly/usaceCATS.
It's simple, fun thing, right? You'd think so, but the corps immediately got taken to task on their Twitter page. "Us: *makes a cat calendar for people to enjoy* People: 'You guys suck at Photoshop.'" Seriously?
Gizmodo.com tracked down the creator of the calendar, Chris Gaylord, who took all the photos and wrote all of the captions. His mission was to make people aware of what the corps of engineers does.
"We do so much critical work across this organization for the fine people of the Pacific Northwest and beyond," Gaylord explained, "and while we happen to think it's interesting and exciting, it doesn't exactly grip the average person when we talk about it, despite our best efforts."
He chose cats to get the public's attention because they are "so weird ... They’re really the perfect animal to make gargantuan-sized, and then drop into a formal setting that is totally serious ... "
"I know people are criticizing the Photoshop skills,” he added. "That wasn't the point. The point was to make something fun and delightful. It's not a master class on Photoshop. I mean, obviously."