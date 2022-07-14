The USS Peacock was a 10-gun, three-masted sloop. Built in 1813, she met her demise on July 17, 1841, on the Columbia River Bar during a Pacific Ocean exploration expedition. A Clatsop County pioneer and missionary, Rev. W. W. Kone, who lived in a log cabin on the Columbia River shore, witnessed the wreck, and told his tale in 1889.
While preaching at a village on Tansy Point in Hammond that morning, one of the Native Americans called out “Sail ho!” Everyone ran to look, but the ship headed southward, out of view. Later, the ship was spotted to the northwest, running too close to the Washington coast.
Kone and a few others headed for Baker’s Bay to warn the Peacock, but when halfway there, the Peacock turned back into the channel and ran aground on a sandbar. The little group headed back to shore to set up smoke signals so survivors would know where to get assistance.
Later, Kone and three Native American friends headed for the wreck in a canoe. But the ship signaled for them not to approach, then a fog descended, so there was nothing to do but head home. Once there, Kone asked the Native Americans to keep an eye out, and left salmon for any survivors who might show up.
The next morning, he asked the Chinook chief to take his canoe out to the wreck and ask the crew to come ashore; “120 or 125” safely landed, with no casualties, and Kone cooked for them all night. In the meantime, the Peacock fell apart.
Kone prepared another huge meal when the last man, the Peacock’s commodore, arrived. “Who could have expected such a reception,” the commodore exclaimed, “from a wreck on the northwest coast of America? Such a reception!”
At his own expense, Kone kept assisting the stranded crew, who stayed until they got a new ship. “And now,” he concluded, “when old age has unfitted me for work, and greatly in need, I asked of the secretary of the Navy for aid …” Whether his plea was answered is unknown.