Interesting character: Clara Cynthia Munson (1861 — 1938) was the first woman mayor of Warrenton, and in Oregon, for that matter.
According to OregonEncyclopedia.org, she was a teacher at Fort Stevens. In 1908, she was elected clerk of the Warrenton school board, a position she kept for the rest of her life. She was also Warrenton's postmaster for a short while.
By 1910, Warrenton's population was 339. In the November 1912 election, Oregon gave women the right to vote. Soon after, there were two candidates for mayor: Clara Munson and J.W. Detrich, who ran in opposition to having a woman mayor. Munson won, 38 to 22.
Oddly enough, she said she was "not very much in favor of woman suffrage," and only served a one-year term, starting in January 1913, although she did believe that women should "take an active interest in political affairs and show they are able to make good use of a ballot."
And so she did, installing new wooden sidewalks, getting a volunteer fire department going, and adding a dike inspector position. To cut the budget, she took over the duties of both the city attorney and police chief herself.
Why didn't she run again? "I have reached the conclusion that mayorships are no positions for women," she said in a Jan. 6, 1914, UPI story. "I will not state my reasons, not wishing to become involved in controversies with those who believe differently, but they appear good and sufficient reasons to me."
Clara Munson never married, but stayed active in the community after her mayoral stint. She died Oct. 18, 1938, and is buried at Ocean View Cemetery.