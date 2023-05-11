Ear: Seaside

A summer tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, May 11, 1893:

• Traveling over Clatsop County roads can, as yet, hardly be done in luxurious ease. There is enough of jolt and scramble to give the traveler, webfoot or tenderfoot, whichever he or she may be, a healthy desire for food and rest whenever opportunity offers, and lucky is he who ties up at the McGuire House in Seaside.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.