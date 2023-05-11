A summer tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, May 11, 1893:
• Traveling over Clatsop County roads can, as yet, hardly be done in luxurious ease. There is enough of jolt and scramble to give the traveler, webfoot or tenderfoot, whichever he or she may be, a healthy desire for food and rest whenever opportunity offers, and lucky is he who ties up at the McGuire House in Seaside.
There he will find a warm and palatable meal, with eggs and milk and butter and such cream as can only be found in the country, and the very best country, too.
Note: According to a National Register of Historic Places entry documenting the historic recreational residences of Seaside, the Clatsop Beach area was one of the first destinations for visitors along the coast, initially developed to attract wealthy inland tourists. By 1900, it's estimated up to 10,000 tourists arrived in Seaside each summer, which had been developed to become "the premier ocean resort of the Northwest."
Portlanders had to be pretty determined to get there. The first leg of the trek was a steamboat ride to Astoria; then a sail across Youngs Bay and up the Skipanon River to the coastal wetlands of Clatsop Plains in Warrenton. From there, the journey was a drive on the beach by horse-drawn wagon several miles south to Seaside. (Photo: Coast Explorer Magazine)