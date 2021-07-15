"In an effort to give the respect the monument deserves, the Public Works crew got a fence put up around the memorial rock just before the start of our busy summer season," Warrenton posted on its Facebook page about the stone memorial at Seafarers' Park in Hammond.
Pacific Power helped complete the project by donating the fence posts. The newly spruced up memorial is shown, courtesy of the city.
According to MarineLink.com, on Jan., 12, 1961, the 38-foot crab boat Mermaid, with two crew members on board, which had lost its rudder off Peacock Spit, sent out a call for U.S. Coast Guard assistance.
Two vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Lifeboat Station, CG-40564 and CG-36454, responded. The seas were so heavy, they requested assistance from the Triumph, stationed at Point Adams, which arrived and took the Mermaid under tow.
Breakers capsized 40564, but the 36454 managed to rescue the crew and take them safely to the Columbia River Lightship, which floundered soon after. Another large breaker smashed into the Triumph, separating the towline, setting the Mermaid adrift, and capsizing the Triumph.
The Mermaid's crew managed to rescue one of Triumph's six crewman before two more vessels arrived from Point Adams. One took the Mermaid under tow, but then another breaker hit. This one snapped the tow line and sank the Mermaid. A search began; a foot patrol found only one survivor on a beach.
The inscription on the memorial stone honors those "… who made the supreme sacrifice while assisting the fishing vessel mermaid on Peacock Spit." Ultimately, the death toll was seven: Five of the Triumph's crew drowned, as did both of those aboard the Mermaid.