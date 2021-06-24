The North Coast got some countrywide attention recently, the Tillamook Headlight Herald reported, when ABC News' "Good Morning America" came to Rockaway Beach to check out the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad for a story about Oregon's pandemic recovery.
Filming was June 15, when the eight-person camera crew arrived for a special run from Rockaway Beach to Garibaldi and back. The crew was especially impressed by the McCloud 25 engine, which has been in several movies, and the "breathtaking views." You can see the video at bit.ly/GMAsteamtrain; the train segment is at about 3:20 minutes. A screenshot is shown.
"We were certainly surprised and excited," Carla Lyman, of the railroad, said, "at the thought of being included in something on the national level."