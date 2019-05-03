Former Seasider Cameron McKirdy has been a competitive eater (joining cast iron stomach masters such as Joey “Jaws” Chestnut), and a professional cuddler in Portland at Cuddle Up to Me.
Now he can add successful YouTube creator to his resume. He has more than 10,000 subscribers for his Survival Bros channel (bit.ly/survbros), which he describes as “a fun community of friends interested in emergency preparedness, and topics such as: health food, gear, precious metals, Bitcoin, the outdoors, #vanlife and more.”
One of his videos, the 13-plus minute “Marine Corps Everyday Carry Items and Pocket Dump” (bit.ly/USMCcarry), featuring the late Curtis Fairless explaining what he carries with him on any given day, has garnered over 1.1 million views. Cameron says another popular video is about clam digging in Seaside (bit.ly/SSclamming), which has almost 32,000 views.
One of the perks of having over 10,000 subscribers is that it entitles creators to spend one day a month for free in the YouTube Space L.A. production studio. The facility has stages, green screens, lights and sound gear, cameras and even postproduction goodies like private editing suites and voiceover recording booths.
And, he’s ready to roll and head to Cali in his Survival Bros Chevy Astro van (converted into a camper) to take advantage of some of that studio time.
Since he’s been vlogging for more than nine years, he’s not exactly a newcomer. Actually, he got an early start. “In eighth grade, I had my first radio show on KSWB, talking about Broadway Middle School sports and events,” Cameron explained. “Later, I hosted a radio show on 94.9 FM six days per week at night. I got away with a lot of mischief on air.”
All together there are more than 180 videos on the Survival Bros vlog, covering a huge range of topics. It doesn’t cost anything to subscribe, and you can watch them all for free.
“FYI, I am still operating SurvivalBros.com,” Cameron added, “and if anyone would like to get in touch, you can email me at camthecuddler@gmail.com”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.