Sweet tooth alert: The Cannon Beach Bakery has entered the Sweetest Bakery in America contest, organized by Dawn Foods, a $2 billion global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier.
“We have an energetic small staff who work seamlessly together,” owners Gib and Deanna Hammond posted on the bakery’s Facebook page, “to make sure the local and tourist community gets only the freshest hand-crafted delectable treats with a smile, every day.”
You can vote for the bakery once a day through Sept. 30 at bit.ly/SweetestCBB, or text SBA1484 to 474747.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this contest,” the couple added, “and are asking you for your support to help us become the Sweetest Bakery in America.”
